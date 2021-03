Join us in conversation with Steven Sater, a Tony, Grammy and Laurence Olivier award winning poet, playwright and lyricist. Steven Sater has dedicated his life to musical theatre, drama and music. In this podcast we discuss Steven’s recent novel Alice by Heart, the historical and linguistic influences behind his work and the many collaborations through out his career.

Hosted by Mukahang Limbu and Kalli Dockrill.

Listen on Spotify.