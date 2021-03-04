The Isis Podcasts: In Conversation with Marshall Curry

In conversation with Oscar award winning documentary director, producer, cinematographer and editor: Marshall Curry. Curry’s work includes the Academy Award nominated film Street Fight, as well as Racing Dreams, Point and Shoot, and A Night at the Garden. In 2019 Curry’s short film The Neighbor’s Window won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film. Curry’s writing has twice been nominated for the Writer’s Guild of America Award.

Hosted by Mukahang Limbu and Asa Breuss – Burgess.

