Ersatzwörter

Berlin, November
Today the U-Bahn wasn’t running so I took
the Ersatzverkehr, and it made me think of you
back home, two summers ago,
when we were friends again, and sitting
in a square of June sunlight
on the floor of David’s room.
What I can’t say with words I try to say with
my hands, reaching for the fruit bowl:
“You don’t eat enough fruit – here,
have a clementine, take half,
or the whole thing.” In another time,
I would feed you the segments myself,
and feel your lips, sticky with juice,
brush against my fingers.
Instead, hopeless mute that I am,
I get to sit and watch as you peel it apart,
the orange so lovely against your blue jumper.
It is almost as good, I think,
it is almost as good.
der Ersatz- [ɛɐˈzats]: replacement, substitute
die Wörter (pl.) [ˈv‖rtɐ]: words
der Ersatzverkehr [ɛɐˈzatsfɛɐˈkeːɐ]: replacement transport
Words by Anna Cooper.
Art by Faye Song.