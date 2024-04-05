Maislie and Japlicorn
by Avania Costello | April 5, 2024
You wake to my eyes staring at you
in the room where you loved me.
Something rolls up from the depths of my stomach and
rams against my lips. I’m sick.
I can only spit bile,
hold you where it hurts as you pull: drag me back
to June, when your kisses were sweet,
when I would let you, shower-wet,
leave a watery trail on my floor.
Because it was you, and because
every step you took was another towards me.
Your hair in my hands smells like my childhood shampoo;
your lips, like mine. And your eyes,
placid as a doll’s, as you ask me
to stay—in the room where you loved me,
my bandages always white; we’d lie in stillness, steeping
the air, tracing familiar runes on each other’s backs.
Our tears and footprints would dry into the carpet
and I’d always be with you.
It’s hard to breathe in the room where you loved me.
Your arms coil round me, tight and unyielding—
no room even to bleed.
I used to hate band-aids; I’d skin my knee and
watch. watch it run red and scab, bruise purple
seep yellow. Fade.
Now it’s your face pressed in my neck,
your breath in my ear, your name on my lips,
you
who I’ll leave,
because I like my bandages
loose and bloody
and I like my own room.
∎
Words by Avania Costello. Art by Isobel Powner.