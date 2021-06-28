Afterthought

In another time my tongue has learnt to trace
around the syllables of your laughter. You will forgive
my blush, forgive the sameness of my body
to yours: both small-breasted,
bleeding. In afternoons, your fingers press miso
into vegetables; the light scurries into my hands,
a tiny animal after rain, throbbing, a pomfret in plastic
forcing water through flesh, knowing
no other way to breathe. Listen –
some nights my half-curled body breaks
into laughter. Perhaps in twenty years I will phone to say
I have learnt how purity smells
like a woman in sleep,
how I could have made you ripple like a bird’s feathers
falling through air. As for now I am the bird. As for now
you are the air. As for now we are that sharp breathless thing that snatched it
out of flight, and as for now we are stumbling back against the wind’s bite
as the sky darkens like a rotting matchstick. But
here, I lean against you, close as sisters,
warming my hands by all the fires
I’ll never light.∎
Words by Alison Clara Tan. Art by Luca Thompson.