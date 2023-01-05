The Isis 2022 Wrapped

2022. 3 magazines, 15 events, 97 pieces. In order to pay tribute to the bold writing, vibrant artwork, and exciting events which The Isis has produced in 2022, we asked our Editors-in-Chief, Deputy Editors, and Creative Leaders to each pick their favourite pieces. Below are some of the highlights from an amazing year. A big thank you to all our readers and contributors — we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2023.
Top 5: Non-Fiction
- Plague Addiction by Eliott Rose (Kiana Rezakhanlou, EiC, TT22)
- A Story Untold? Giving Ukrainian Literature Its Due by Wyatt Radzin (Susie Castledine, EiC, MT22)
- Bursting at the Seams by Michelle Chan (Mia Wu, EiC, HT23)
- Complaints from the Chinese Boudoir by Zhao Changxian (Clemmie Read, Dep Ed, HT23)
- Love Et Cetera by Gabriel Blackwell (Antara Singh, Dep Ed, HT23)
Top 5: Fiction
- Lección de Cocina by Anna Hull (Grace Lawrence, EiC, HT22)
- Everyone is scared of the guillotine these days by Emily Power (Ananya Basu, EiC, TT22)
- Last Meal by Zoe Davis (Shao-Yi Wong, EiC, HT23)
- Wisteria by James Turner (Zoe Davis, Dep Ed, HT23)
- Thursday Night by Sonya Ribner (Hannah Porter, Dep Ed, HT23)
Top 5: Visual art
- Savour photography by Elsie Gray (Dowon Jung, EiC, MT22)
- Art for Fashioning Decline by Betsy McGrath (Oliver Roberts, Creative Leader, HT23)
- Front and back cover of Memento by Dowon Jung and Millie Dean-Lewis (Joe Dobbyn, EiC, HT22)
- Art for Everyone is scared of the guillotine these days by Rachel Jung (Faye Song, Creative Leader, TT22)
- Art for The Isis‘s 130th anniversary birthday party by Betsy McGrath (Ben Beechener, Creative Leader, MT22)