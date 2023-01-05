The Isis 2022 Wrapped

2022. 3 magazines, 15 events, 97 pieces. In order to pay tribute to the bold writing, vibrant artwork, and exciting events which The Isis has produced in 2022, we asked our Editors-in-Chief, Deputy Editors, and Creative Leaders to each pick their favourite pieces. Below are some of the highlights from an amazing year. A big thank you to all our readers and contributors — we can’t wait to see what’s in store for 2023.

Top 5: Non-Fiction

Top 5: Fiction

Top 5: Visual art

Savour photography by Elsie Gray ( Dowon Jung, EiC, MT22)

Art for Fashioning Decline by Betsy McGrath ( Oliver Roberts, Creative Leader, HT23)

Front and back cover of Memento by Dowon Jung and Millie Dean-Lewis ( Joe Dobbyn, EiC, HT22)

Art for Everyone is scared of the guillotine these days by Rachel Jung ( Faye Song, Creative Leader, TT22)