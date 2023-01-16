Artist of the Week: Max Morgan

In the immediate future, I’m going to switch tabs to the Breakwater script and get on with some more edits: writing this has been a great way of procrastinating! The film is going to take over a year to complete, but I’m also looking forward to starting the next project. I want to take full advantage of the remarkable opportunities Oxford provides before the end of my degree, and I already have a few ideas about the next few things I want to write. I’m very interested in climate-theatre and its themes of displacement and community; I also want to experiment more with the ideas of form and adaptation. Before coming to Oxford I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do, but now I think I’d like to try and pursue writing and directing after university. I find it hard sometimes to justify wanting a career in the arts, as there’s so much that seems more urgent in the world at the moment, but I do believe that film and theatre are important and can be socially useful. It’s a very unstable and difficult path to go down but it’s what I love doing the most, and I’d much rather try and succeed at living a creative life than be discontent doing something else. ∎