My grandmother’s hands

In a fading photograph, they sit

一双手

Newly-wed still.

They pause,

hovering in a chant of numbers

wavering into silence,

and words slip

out of reach

一粒, 两粒, 渐渐溜走

like grains of rice through parted fingers

until cupped hands left almost barren

wait only to receive a voice:

it trickles in.

Sentimental drops

一滴, 两滴, 不停流进

fill an open embrace.

But those hands have sown the fields

that raised my mother,

伟大的手掌,

commanded the earth –

stilled what shook in uncertain winds.

Yet leaves unread

brushed grasping hands,

空虚的手掌,

once bore the weight of oceans

and once cradled me.

My grandmother’s fingers mark

the rosary beads, one by one

动着, 动着.

She prays just above a whisper

“谢了, 谢了”

and I watch them spin webs of faith

from devotional air.

阿妈, 苦了你

sitting in infinite folds

of lines unwritten,

when you leave them open

一双手

they wave. ∎

Words by Niuniu Zhao. Art by Grisel Jayapurna.