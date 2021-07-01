in spite of everything, your hands

still in my hair

still unscrewing the bottle

of oil open still ringed

with gold staining green

your hands memorising the backs

of my ears think of your hands folding

sheets think of your hands cutting

tomatoes i think of your hands

smacking the comb against

my temples when i turn

to look up at you why else would i

let you hold me like this again

fingers kneading my scalp

into new ripeness while your eyes

go glassy staring at the tv

my head in your lap your hands

in my hair learning to swim

slicing through the dark your

hands in my hair like my hands

learning new muscles in your back

why else do i put towels down

wherever i sleep if not to dream

of turning the whole world

bright green foam in the shower

rinsing your hands out of my head

to watch the drain gurgle with applause? ∎

Words by Cia Mangat. Art by Sasha LaCômbe.