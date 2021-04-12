may-day
it is long past time for coffee
the girls play in the garden
and freeze when they touch each-other
what life is there left for those of us
who wait and wait for the dust to settle
what humour is there in prophecy
my bird-hands and my bird-eyes
are interested only in what is present
in what presents itself
you wish to be held first and fast
you wish to be a creature who will laugh
i am afraid of the way you veil things
i am afraid that one of these plans of yours will work
and that i’ll take something from you
you think only in shorthand you are either you or not-you ∎
Words by Alexandra Holmes. Art by Nat Cheung.