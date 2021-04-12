may-day

it is long past time for coffee

the girls play in the garden

and freeze when they touch each-other

what life is there left for those of us

who wait and wait for the dust to settle

what humour is there in prophecy

my bird-hands and my bird-eyes

are interested only in what is present

in what presents itself

you wish to be held first and fast

you wish to be a creature who will laugh

i am afraid of the way you veil things

i am afraid that one of these plans of yours will work

and that i’ll take something from you

you think only in shorthand you are either you or not-you ∎

Words by Alexandra Holmes. Art by Nat Cheung.