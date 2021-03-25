Out of Sync

maybe we’ll come together again
in the neighbourhood coffeeshop
that stands at the edge of feeling
and maybe we’ll know
what we want – the smells of
fried bread, cooking oil, and overripe fruit
blending into each other as my eyes
adjust to unexpected brightness after dusk.
rotating fans whir over our heads
and we wordlessly tuck in
as the singlet-wearing uncle
presses change into my palm –
the coins glint in the fluorescent light
our food growing cold
as we talk about everything except
the things we can’t bring ourselves to say
to each other. maybe the deep lines
on your forehead will soften
and the waves will lap against the reclaimed land
quietly quietly quietly
as concern for you writes itself across my face
and you cover it with eraser dust.
my eyes strayed towards the sun as it dipped below
our line of sight – as if I were squinting past
the falling light on the sea,
and you blinked