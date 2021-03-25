Out of Sync

maybe we’ll come together again

in the neighbourhood coffeeshop

that stands at the edge of feeling

and maybe we’ll know

what we want – the smells of

fried bread, cooking oil, and overripe fruit

blending into each other as my eyes

adjust to unexpected brightness after dusk.

rotating fans whir over our heads

and we wordlessly tuck in

as the singlet-wearing uncle

presses change into my palm –

the coins glint in the fluorescent light

our food growing cold

as we talk about everything except

the things we can’t bring ourselves to say

to each other. maybe the deep lines

on your forehead will soften

and the waves will lap against the reclaimed land

quietly quietly quietly

as concern for you writes itself across my face

and you cover it with eraser dust.

my eyes strayed towards the sun as it dipped below

our line of sight – as if I were squinting past

the falling light on the sea,

and you blinked