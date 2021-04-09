We’re at the rock pools again.
You’re bothering anemones
putting your hand to your mouth
to taste the salt
Like licking the shiny side
of a crisp packet
We talk
about the old sea
The sea from before
and how it used
to keep its distance
I have never been so afraid
of my body breaking
Now
you hold out soft white stones,
millions of other, smaller bodies
Compressed
Coccoliths, I say
You lisp it back to me,
labouring over the t,
the h
Chalk dust paints
your hands translucent
Thick eyelashes,
layered
Like rows of shark’s teeth
And I think
of the bodies recycling,
calcium cuttlefish bones
being pecked apart by budgerigars ∎
Words by L Hankins. Art by Nat Cheung.