We’re at the rock pools again.

You’re bothering anemones

putting your hand to your mouth

to taste the salt

Like licking the shiny side

of a crisp packet

We talk

about the old sea

The sea from before

and how it used

to keep its distance

I have never been so afraid

of my body breaking

Now

you hold out soft white stones,

millions of other, smaller bodies

Compressed

Coccoliths, I say

You lisp it back to me,

labouring over the t,

the h

Chalk dust paints

your hands translucent



Thick eyelashes,

layered



Like rows of shark’s teeth

And I think

of the bodies recycling,

calcium cuttlefish bones

being pecked apart by budgerigars ∎

Words by L Hankins. Art by Nat Cheung.