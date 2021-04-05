Ditch Lilies

All across the yard, false
peach. Elm trees spitting
shadow on their heads.
Like an ocean, he says,
thumbing the brim of his
cap, like lilies. The golden
in them. We’re far away
from ourselves, her ashes
dusted in a field, your voice
still scattering my dreams.
The pastor blesses vacuum-
packed communion on the
porch. Consider the lilies.
She planted them, he says,
too weak to stand for long
by then, him holding up
the pot through that last spring.
Life at the end of life, the
March light grey and rare.
Her soap-smell sticking in
the house. He sleeps at the
desk till I wake him. Will
this make me good. Does
the hunger fade. Will I grow
old in love like theirs. Her
jewellery heavy in my ears.
Dear future I can’t see the
ending. Dear future I can’t
find myself in you. Can I
say now I am these flowers,
floppy and proud, blooming
only for a day?