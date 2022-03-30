A Distillation after John Jarmain1

Bells in the grey-faced murk

View pride, black prayer.

she bickers with the wax beneath her nail

Lilies keep in powdered wrecks, bending

Crowded by hope brittle,

bloodless, all-bone wrists

into prayer without a god

post without a seal and half a wall,

scratching, scrawling, Recall glory crossing wire deserts

ink-blot creeping where memory was

In garlands of rusted men,

her fingers pressing like a forehead

And finding against his fame in the sand.

Ten days of fly-screen vacant chaos—

Days of green-eyed face, foaming remains

the flag flies

hangnails tear ribbons from her

And half a holy ground. skin

she is made thin through the peephole

Smoking powder flowers of a door whose bell never sings,

Halt the dark grim as the doormat’s flat sober grin

she petals, presses talcum powder into her pores

sinks,

slips, pours over magazines,

and its unrung bells,

she will wait, she thinks,

The flecks of minefield fame; until

The lilies watch warm men she can’t

Become a single remember his

name.

1The Distillation is a novel verse form, devised by Joshua Judson. It takes an existing poem, with an even number of lines, then a poem is written using only the words from the original. It must be exactly half the original line count and retain the poem’s title.

Words by Coco Cottam. Art by Millie Dean-Lewis.