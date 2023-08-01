It did not happen in my day

You say, as if young soldiers in Bastogne’s trenches were not checking out
each other’s bayonets, as if Kamikaze pilots did not plunge to their deaths
full of hetero-regrets – the virile vein of the homo-erect gashed by patriarchal
etiquette. As if Roma romance died in Marzhan’s chambers, as if pink triangles
of erasure dissipated Jewish men’s forbidden pleasure; as if back home, retro
Aviator glasses did not hide the lesbian’s furtive glances. As though sweat never d
r
i
pp
e
d from the chest
of a leather-wearing thug to the contrapuntal tongue of a gentleman who had flung
his fedora aside to taste crime; as if his wife (that strainer of macaroni at midnight)
did not seek relief in a younger woman’s cleavage line, never brought her charming
neighbour a climax-baked carrot cake, never caressed Eva’s nape, did not make
her firm thighs s h a k e with her savant’s hand alone. I SAY – let Sappho moan
for us again! I say count every illicit fuck to have blessed the cemetery, each one
bringing a black death that did not break our pact – what of the bug chaser? What
of the cuck? Think of park benches creaking under the weight of glorious rebellion,
of a dimly lit
b a c k
a l l e y
consecrated by the release of a punk’s sp u n k
(the true second coming). When will you realise that this is only us toned down?
Reduced! Subdued! Benumbed! Exiled from the Empire of Camp and forced
to set up tent between your cishet c/rac/ks. It didn’t happen in your day? Oh,
please! we’ve been around – from fusing kings, jesters, gods and clowns
beneath the m
o
o
n
to the delicious moment of now: of tasting metal scissors cutting the butch haircut, of feeling
the Drag Queen’s nipple tape peeled apart by salty moisture, of swelling erythroblast with gay and
making them pay, not for seroconversion, but for the hate, it is our turn to say love, to scream/yell/beat
scream/explode/rebel –
to be iconoclasts who accept, at last, that
no poetry can make you see us present in your past. ∎
Words by Flavius Covaci. Art by Lauren Cooper.