The Isis Podcasts: In Conversation with Olivia Sudjic

Join us for a conversation with London-based author Olivia Sudjic. After graduating from Cambridge, Sudjic’s debut novel, Sympathy, was published in 2017 to wide critical acclaim and was a finalist for the Salerno European Book Award. She has since published a long-form essay titled Exposure, tackling surveillance and anxiety in an online era, and the personal scrutiny that female authors in particular are subjected to. Her latest novel is Asylum Road – we were lucky enough to speak to her on the day of its publication (available here: https://pagesofhackney.co.uk/webshop/product/asylum-road-olivia-sudjic/). We talk about un-learning university essay-writing habits, staying sane while writing, and social media.

Hosted by Lucy Thynne and Kate Greenberg.

