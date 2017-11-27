Goodbye time

Don’t pretend you won’t watch when that gargoyle

grins so hard to be in the picture and my

mother dies. The view’s not much but what is it like?

The canals, clogged and dying, might disappoint us

but you won’t know.

Maybe you’ll see the churches still rolling

their stone leaves, high fluted with grandeur,

Plastered like old geishas they know where the bodies

are buried. Right there. Children, five metres deep.

The infant Christ hanging overhead, all smiles.