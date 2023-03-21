Holding for an Hour

Above a glass-blue day another

broken angel sleeps suspended,

arms straight and close

on the hospital bed.

Her breath rings round the room,

blanketing the floor, and

my eyes fall heavy,

but will not close.

Beside us,

the violets in the vase appear

to chatter blithely on,

marking the seconds and minutes

done and gone.

What could I say?

The end of the day

comes quickly.

And yet here she lies,

vulnerable, her soul left

exposed, as though I could

navigate the tired, winding

tracks of her self.

You could almost laugh

to see her waxen ailing skin.

If only I could begin

again, and see her when she was young.

I am tired.

She stirs.

I look down.

The heating whirs.

In the Elysian Fields,

where those directed

by strains of sea-breeze

rest upon the shore,

I have heard

there are no thoughts or feelings anymore,

no grim clinical floor

(brightly white and shining,

illuminated by hospital light

that mimics the apathy of distant stars

among the shiverings of the night).

No, there is no meaning,

and the fields are colourless.

Now, though, alighting by my side,

an angel kneels and questions me –

as time flits by in quarter notes

and seabirds gather by the boats –

about my rich passivity

which leaves things unresolved,

the tea-leaves unread,

some vague hunger unfed,

waiting to be dissolved.

One can almost sense

the seams of the scene

suspended in string

(oh, the vastness of the things

beneath our memories).

The dust on the wind

slants in the evening mist.

(What will be missed?)

The light of the city

glowing through the window

illuminates the starless sky

where forgotten things dance

the old macabre

to a wilting melody.∎

Words by Fred Thompson. Art by Faye Song.