Between Courses
by Holly Errington | June 9, 2025
A hangnail drags
Beneath swigs of light, strings of wine
On a shared table; joists
Pierce through junk emails
Into the cul-de-sac we cycled around
Every night. The cutlery has been arranged
So carefully. Silver ribbons
Fasten my hair into a war of attrition
Between what is and what should have been
A dull meeting, a bowl of murky water filling
On my cabinet as murmurings dress up
And down bodies, ignoring spectacle.
Portraits gape, half-visible through grimace and grin,
Only glimpsed when a candle’s knocked over
On a shared table, flickering our silence
And a garland of fur coats.
It’s cold in the marquee tonight, never mind
This strange music, the glazed apples,
Merriment and spread of it all:
A rebuffing of tradition
That begins and ends
At the same time.
Words by Holly Errington. Art by Sasha Ranawake.