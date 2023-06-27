love letter from home

no it’s not what you think it is; not batter rolled
in a tight embrace every lunar new year
(but you hear the lid slipping off already, so it could be).
it’s adding the clock and weather apps as widgets
(go to bed, wear extra layers, you know we can’t take the cold).
it’s receiving a package with contents half
the price of its postage, unfamiliar address scrawled in a familiar hand.
it’s chiding (“well, you can never buy what i’ve
bought for you”, you’d reply). it’s bouncing between languages
like a gymnast at a trampoline park, seemingly a misfit
but gliding through the air with ease
(you reckon you could be supergirl).
it’s the street lights on every corner
warming up every stray kitty who feels
like snoozing under the spotlight
(safer that way). it’s the fragment
of a poem sitting in an untitled document, waiting
to be unearthed and to revel in its unassuming honesty.
it’s anticipating what’s coming, marking
buildings with memory instead of fact (see you by the dragon?).
to all singaporeans, welcome home
∎
Words by Kengyu Lai. Art by Faye Song.