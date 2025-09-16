Promised Lands
by Dylan Ng | September 16, 2025
I saw you last on Hestia’s hill
head high, solemn and waxed in weightpaste,
holding the Olympic flare defiantly over the valley—
its firelight, bright in marble-star night,
falling softly on matted grass,
its kindling sparks like flies
in measle-blotch blisters and hives
upon the scarfaced scabland.
You ran from the cities because of the mob
made of ghoul-water and rot,
the whispers that want your fire —
the monstrous gaping men that covet you
and seek to use your warmth
as the hearth of their self-propagating Ogygia
so that they can roam savage
and conquer their Promised Lands,
lands that were never home to you
or your mother
or your sisters.
You found your mother’s ashes
in your father’s fireplace,
inseparable from the mildew of its flame,
so you took it all with you in your torch.
It would die with you upon Hestia’s hill.
But now, you are upon it
and the mob is upon you.
Do you know that you will die?
Or will a chop-finger hand
drag you down to the valley
and claim you as firewood, or worse,
will your bark be too bruised to warm any home?
Hold tight to your mother, little one,
hang onto her and Hestia’s hill
until your fingers fall off,
until the city’s frosted cliff face
claims you in its foaming gnashjaw
and chews you down
to the mire of Asphodel meadows,
for there is as much place in man’s world for you
as there was for her,
and she learnt fast that a withering fireplace mercy
is a more comfortable unliving
than a sallow, square-hung corpse cold.