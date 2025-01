ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Lillian Tagg

by Lillian Tagg | January 27, 2025

‘Fresh Linen’

Oil on board, 30 x 30 cm

‘Fresh Linen’ is a study of maternal care and formative memories through fabric. Referenced from a found photograph, the work aims to capture the intimacies of formative touch and familial relationships. I particularly attempted to portray this connection within the folds of fabric and bedsheets.

Lillian Tagg

@lilliantagg_art