ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: Eve Griffiths

Clip from ‘Thought of Sleeping’

Video installation

‘ADHD Zines’

Mixed media

I created these pieces after being recently diagnosed with ADHD. Exploring the layering of images, sound and physical objects helped me to understand and portray an impression of how my brain works. Exploring how neurodiversity presents itself physically within spaces through photography. I used my friends who also have it as my subjects as well using their own items (bookmarks, train tickets and to do lists etc). One girl has problems sleeping due to the condition and through her explanation to me I tried to portray an installation of how she feels. The work took inspiration from Nora Nord and her podcast (‘You Me and ADHD’ 2020).