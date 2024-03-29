Easter Weekend
by Ursy Reynolds | March 29, 2024
When time stopped, at some point between
frost on the grass and the break of summer,
there was a day when we all went to the river.
I packed my swimming costume, optimistically,
given it was the end of March. I was in a good mood,
smoking again, my body was so wonderfully young and
I was so certain it would last. You smiled at me,
maybe knowing what I was thinking,
maybe knowing that I was wrong. It didn’t matter.
You sent a football across the swollen grass
with the tip of your toe. When I came out of the water,
I took off my bikini top and wrapped a rough towel
around my naked torso. It was too cold to dry skin
in the sun. Later, we drank sweaty supermarket ciders
until the sky grew purple. It could have been any time
that holiday. We looked at each other as you lay in his lap,
your eyes shining. The sun drizzled into the water.
We knew the next day would be the same.
∎
Words by Ursy Reynolds. Art by Natalie Hytiroglou.