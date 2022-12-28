The angler, taken
in isolation,
waits in preparatory
study, his rod cast
out and off the edge
of the tall tide, which
nearly banks the sky.
The brown of the grass
seems to climb station
and cloaks his closed frame
in an ascending
glow of rust. The scene
is not new. The wax
waves have come away
from their backing strokes,
seeping a tooth-white
sail from the corner.
Waning, the sun sinks
a baseless column.
But somehow in all this,
as all this is shaken
like a globe, dipped afresh
with the nips of glances,
Sunday afternoon
on the island draws
out and sooner still.
The fish take their time
and the angler wears no watch. ∎
Words by Bora Rex. Art by Lottie Hassan.