Body at Stake

by Imogen Forrest | March 22, 2024

Boys will be boys—my hands are tied!

A witch, they scream, she’s the devil’s crook,

She’s seasoned with sins. I burn—I cook.

My body is here! Mine! And naked upon the stake.

So, gird your loins for the big strip tease:

The fire and myself at one, at ease.

A biting blaze dances a tango upon my toes.

I scream for this rank and nasty pleasure.

I am hot! So very hot, am I not?

The bare bones of my feet simmer in a pool

Of waxy crimson flesh, as I blithely splash

In this rich red wine of mine. I bleed—they dine!

Gaze upon the flames cavorting up and around my legs;

Oh! They are but children in the April rain, feasting on

Such tender thighs—the meat slips right off the bone!

Up my torso they triumphantly climb,

Higher and harder, I beg.

Until I am perfectly ablaze. I roast—I rot

∎

Words by Imogen Forrest. Art by Indiana Sharp.