Body at Stake
by Imogen Forrest | March 22, 2024
Boys will be boys—my hands are tied!
A witch, they scream, she’s the devil’s crook,
She’s seasoned with sins. I burn—I cook.
My body is here! Mine! And naked upon the stake.
So, gird your loins for the big strip tease:
The fire and myself at one, at ease.
A biting blaze dances a tango upon my toes.
I scream for this rank and nasty pleasure.
I am hot! So very hot, am I not?
The bare bones of my feet simmer in a pool
Of waxy crimson flesh, as I blithely splash
In this rich red wine of mine. I bleed—they dine!
Gaze upon the flames cavorting up and around my legs;
Oh! They are but children in the April rain, feasting on
Such tender thighs—the meat slips right off the bone!
Up my torso they triumphantly climb,
Higher and harder, I beg.
Until I am perfectly ablaze. I roast—I rot
∎
Words by Imogen Forrest. Art by Indiana Sharp.