WE INTERRUPT THIS MARRIAGE TO BRING YOU RUGBY SEASON

’Tis the season for men

To lock living-room doors;

While their wives are out for supper,

Other lovers make them splutter.

THERE’S our boy!

Bellows affirm an Alexander

Bronze-built

With a mouthguard grin, musk and ‘good hands’.

He assumes position

Among loinclothed Olympians

Shoulder to shoulder

[boys in Argive camps –

a cold night –

you know how it is mate

a body’s a body]

Kick-off now

Chests heave, level live weight

Polyestered wrestlers wrangling to prise

Sweat on the astro is

Oil scraped

Off the backs of Claudian bathers

The opposition crack

Then drown in virility

And shouts of HEAVE!

conquer me HEAVE!

make me bruise HEAVE!

shudder beneath you HEAVE!

press the field HEAVE!

its wetness HEAVE!

full.

contact.

Ref’s whistle cuts the mood

[caution for a naughty boy]

Bloody winger

Born offside like

Pints replenish, breaths caught.

They must grip tight,

But not so hard as to break.

There is a tenderness

To the soft backs of knees

Gaps in armour

Which like lips, meet;

To the props’ Herculean shoulders,

The hooker, draped across them en arrière,

The ripples of men,

Their singsong teases.

There is something about this –

Something about it –

Reddens

Then pales on the small screen,

Condensed by a commentator

Barking bathos over replays.

Stats null delirium, tables

Sort ardour into leagues;

Things-this-public do not subvert

They do not befuddle –

But only floodlights stop them

From fumbling in the dark.

After showers.

In the sheds.

It is enough to flatten Coors.

Still there’s a fire

Swayed, loose-bodied,

Sung and contended;

As the arena throbs

For chariots and steeds,

So screams in tandem

Every household in the nation

For rugger, for footie, for gaa,

FOR THE BOYS!

And in these hot-wet throes

Of arms and tight breasts,

In all the messy syncopation and the ‘we’,

A stolen moment

As gazing from stands,

Man sighs to man

thank god for the game

the beautiful game. ∎

Words by Isabella Diaz Pascual. Art by Lily Middleton-Mansell