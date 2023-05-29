Artist of the Week: Eulalia D’Souza

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I’m Eulalia. I turned 21 yesterday. I’m a British Indian so my parents are from India and before that Kenya. I write poetry, and I want to write prose but I suck at big projects. I have a really short attention span. I call it a sunburnt attention span as opposed to when you’re a kid and you can just do anything but, yeah, I write a lot of poetry.

What’s your artistic process like? How do you go about writing your poems?

So, when I started writing it wasn’t for the purpose of writing poetry: I’d just write my feelings down. I guess it would come out in an arty way and then I’d post them on my spam account (I don’t know if we remember those from five or ten years ago). My friends would say ‘Oh, that’s cool, you should publish them!’ And that went straight to my head, so I had it in my head that I wanted to be a poet. My artistic process now is a bit different. I still write down feelings, not because they might be worth something but just for the sake of writing them down, and I find it really cool to look back on things I’ve written. Sometimes I feel inspired and I just write a poem, but the process really depends on what the poem is.

I had writer’s block during my second year, and I started doing prompts instead. For OxWIB’s magazine, for example, there was always a theme, so I started writing my response to it. One was ‘Disrupt’: I wrote about the generation gap and how my family and I always have arguments about politics – they think I’m a snowflake and I think they’re a bigot. With the poem, I tried to wrestle that out. Another prompt was ‘Deluge’: all my mind was thinking of was floods so I went with that. During Noah’s flood, God literally flooded the world (as the story says) and the world is so messed up now. With my psychiatrist, we were discussing a diagnosis of PTSD which came up because of my worldview being really cynical, so the theme was ‘if God wanted to destroy the world, does he have PTSD?’ That was the prompt I made for myself, and actually writing that out took a while because I struggle with longer projects. It probably took 20-30 hours and the editing was the longest thing.

The first piece of your work that I came across was ‘Udon Noodles’ and I worked on the Better Craftsmen’s commemoration of The Waste Land centenary with you. Both of those pieces played with visual and aural elements, not just the written word. Is that something that appeals to you?

I’m finding my voice a bit more. Even with this ‘Deluge’ poem, it was staying with what and how I can write. Very much in the style of that emo spam account, like ‘I have bad feelings and I’m writing about it negatively.’ But ‘Udon Noodles’ was made with things written in notes. I reread it, I hated how boring it was and I wanted to make it fun, so it turned into this narrative with different voices. I was reading it to a friend, and she went on Google Translate and had the AI voice read some of the lines – I really wanted that so I used some software. That was me breaking off from what I knew and being more experimental. So I played it at a writing group. With The Waste Land, I had never actually read it, but it sounded very cool. I felt very out of my depth. Out of my depth was right, actually, because I was assigned ‘Death by Water’. I’m so slow sometimes because I didn’t realise at first that it was a guy drowning. I wanted to do something with my notes entries, and I’d had some crazy dreams that I wanted to be goofy with. I used the character of Cassandra from Greek mythology, who had all these dreams but no one believed her. And I made my dreams into prophecies because sometimes I feel like they are, so I wanted to play on that idea. It turned into a script, and me and my friends recorded it. Everything was based on real life or my dreams: the mice in the attic or behind the walls, for example, were based on the fact that my tutor had mice in his study. I managed to get a filmmaker in Chicago to make a short film to go alongside it. I’m definitely breaking away from the word on the page. I don’t read much poetry, partly because of my attention span. But because I love hearing it, at open mic nights or on YouTube, I really want to make it something coming off the page. There are a lot of spoken word albums now that are almost singing. I have a keyboard now and I’m learning the piano now. I took singing lessons but that only lasted three weeks before I got distracted with another hobby. I’m really trying to break away from the written word and explore different mediums.

What’s your favourite place to perform in Oxford?

Libby Pete used to do LGBTQ+ open mic every term, so they were my main audience. I started to connect with people from there. They had so much energy. We followed each other on Instagram, and we met up and we wrote poetry. It’s hard to say ‘we’re going to write poetry and actually do it’ but we did it through prompts. We’d have a conversation and then put a timer on and write something from that conversation, and then we would share what we wrote. We did exercises that we made up on the spot. Connecting and collaborating with people is a really special part of the creative process. ‘Udon Noodles’ was an open mic night too. I was meant to leave the floor when it played but there was a technical difficulty, so I sat there while it played. Everyone was staring at me while it was playing. It was really interesting, as if I were in some kind of exhibit and these voices were my voices and everyone was hearing what was going on in my head. It was really cool.

Who are your biggest and earliest influences, and why?

It started with Rupi Kaur. I started writing more and feeling that it meant something because of her work. Now, I don’t really have big inspirations. I just see things that are cool. With ‘Udon Noodles’, it was my notes entries. There was also this Joey Bada$$ song called ‘World Domination’, and it mentioned noodles and I really wanted to play with that. The song started out really goofily and that inspired me to get goofy with my work.

What are you working on at the moment?

I’m currently working on a voicemail project. I started in Christmas of 2021. It was from the perspective of a crazy sister, and you only saw the voicemails she left to her brother, never any dialogue. This Easter, I worked on their perspective. I managed to work with really dark themes but make it fun. The first part is voicemails from Mercy (her name’s Mercedes), the sister, and the second part is from Elijah, called ‘Ramblings for Mercy’. It’s a play on both Elijah rambling to Mercedes and also rambling for forgiveness in a very roundabout way. They never really say sorry to each other. I’m aiming to release that soon. It is technically finished but I keep thinking of new things for it. I want to put it on my Instagram (@u.lal.ya) because my Instagram is very lowkey but I like having it as a vault of things.

Where can you see yourself going in the future?

I have very deluded plans. I have it in my head that I will make it one day. I’ll have my own universe. I don’t mean a solar system, but my own film universe, my own film industry. I have no idea how I’ll have enough money to purchase a film crew or whatever. But that’s what I want. I want to do everything: make music, make films, but I can’t even sing so I have a lot of work to do to get there. But realistically, I want to get a part-time job. Probably in a nursery, just hanging out with kids for half of my time and then for the other half of my time, I just want to write. I don’t really have an in-between. I just think in black and white. I’ll either be really famous and successful or I’ll be very lowkey but in both situations, I think I’d be quite happy.

Interview by Pippa Conlon.

Photography by Pippa Conlon.