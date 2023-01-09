fragments: a series

11.5.22 18:08 [the fear/the hope]
to be good to be bad to be forgettable
to be unforgettable
social experiment 20.5.22 13:38 [part-hearted]
unhinge me, move me
i am already undone
put me back together, but leave me alone!
pull me up, down, turn me inside out
you lift me up, can spin me round
but can you move me?
move me move me
hold me dance me
stretch me i am strained,
i am never pained
ask if you can touch me,
know that you can’t move me
do i almost wish you could?
21.5
the little wish seeds, one floated right past my face and tickled my cheek, like a brushing finger or a fleeting kiss
23.07.22 15:15 [yearning/learning]
my tears run rivers
glacier frozen on mountain top runs in the newly shining summer air down
down to the valley
below
the valley basks alternately in sunrays and cool shade
the brooks giggle, winding their sweet way
through her rivulets
the mountain’s once austere stone cheek has earned
wrinkles and her sounds rhyme as the water trickles
trickles runs
tickles into waterfalls and
pools, rivers to oceans
and the ocean weeps, gasps and sobs and hiccups
and no longer will that achey scratchy pain hollow out my
throat
i would rather
sob on the tile floor
of a hotel,
weep in the drizzle, waiting for the desire to eat,
than wait for a hand that never comes
to rub my back and allow me to cry
no permission needed, no permission
granted, my honey eyes run soft and clear
they will spill when i will, with no measure
and no tap
every precious drop winding its way to my
ocean
i let my rivers run
little angel 21.8.22 20:45
his arms wrap tight around my neck,
i remember i bring joy
his soft sweet cheek buries in my shoulder,
i remember if i am his safety i can be my own
i hug his little person to me and i kiss his hair, i breathe in the scent of fresh air, of strawberries and sweetness, i walk him where he asks
and i hold him as long as we need
4.9.22 afternoon, from the back of an envelope
i cut off hair today.
put it in the kitchen bin like it didn’t matter.
like its genesis and existence was unrelated to the scalp on my head.
so i sat on the edge of the patio after and
but, a painful nothing.
i’m so used to crises,
to calling because something
went wrong.
how do you call up and say “hi,
my world is grey” ?
6.9.22 17:53
and then,
some moments,
despite all this,
surrounded by mounds of untidy belongings, amongst dreary piles of responsibility,
i catch my own eye in a mirror
and it all stops –
distracted by my own reflection,
i join the sway of my hips with rhythms of a thousand ancestors
i indulge in the sweet sound of humming;
noticing its thunder, ancient and present, its resonance affirming
i feel my fringe that tickles and teases
my skin, its softness and see my smile, its fullness
i stretch shoulders so often weighed, and then
i hear my soul sing within
for now
i let my laughter crackle and fizz
once again hearing that fire hiss
i am rain i am storm i am all
just for now
it is a moment i will have to record in words, because my video shows only a beautiful young girl dancing, and the music tells its own story. i will write it here, in my silly pretty desperate futile human desire to remember, even in the knowledge that half the reason it is so beautiful is that time and forgetting will soon gently take its hand and let it wave goodbye ∎
Words by Rhiannon Abrams. Art by Louis Rush.