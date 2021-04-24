Apartment 271

After Meret Oppenheim

Steaming in gazelle,

espresso in a fur-lined teacup

clipped just less than an inch

scowling on the dresser. She gullets

fuzzed brown innards

with a Levonelle

& a little salt (a day later)

three phone calls missed at five fifteen

with another due at seven

we’d been waylaid. The first shout:

“time is money, the early bird–” catches

her skirt on the subway,

tearing office snags out in gashes,

rat-race scars. This is what prayer feels like:

holding your breath all the way to the bank.

Last month’s move-in lies around

pulling tooth and nail for a long

low sweetness & each week

frank autobiographical exposures meet another’s deadline.

Scissor spilt heels

incisive in stiff velvet

so red as to make

morning shriek with the mutts outside yelling:

thank you oh good lord for not making me a man.

Beastly things don’t belong at teatime. ∎

Words by Eleanor Cousins Brown. Art by Sasha LaCômbe.