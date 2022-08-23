A Translation of Yehudah Amichai’s ‘God Pities the Nursery Children’ [אלוהים מרחם על ילדי הגן ] from Hebrew.
God pities the nursery children,
He pities school children even less
As for the גדולים [big ones], He will pity no more –
He’ll let them fend for themselves.
Sometimes, they crawl on all-fours
In scorching sands to reach
The pick-up point
And they swallow blood.
Perhaps he grants lovers his mercy,
His attention, his salvation,
As an oak shades the restful
On a public bench
Perhaps to them we will give
Our last tokens of grace
Handed down to us by אמא [mum],
So that together they may protect us
On this, and other days. ∎
Words by Ore Gazit. Art by Aryan Goenka.