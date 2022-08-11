come home from the dark

come home from the dark / turn the lamp                                  like how heat swallows sense all through

on / count each second you were missing                              summer / like the sea devours sand / silt /

your own heart / flick the kettle on /                                     men / you circle my soul like a comet / cut

listen to her fever / count the minutes that                               from the offshoots of night / yes / you /

it takes for her to calm / it’s so easy to                                  carved out of moonbeams / fig leaves / my

forget the smell of burning / the way the                                      own spare rib / come like revolution /

window blushes with your breath / i am                                    revelation / hurried rain / i am imagining

looking inwards / navel gazing / blowing my                     liftetimes in the blue house / two doors down

life out of honey-warmed glass / this is                               i am imagining / liftetimes / of contentment

reflection / refraction / corruption /                                 despite pain / if you want / if you need / you

how else should i remember? / it’s so much                                  could come to me with your heart half-

more / i am whistling daydreams into                                    cleaved / i would mend it / what is love but

lockets / coat-pockets / immovable walls /                          string? / know that we live upon floodplains

i want to tell you that love snags the throat                          of sorrow / know that i still pray for hope to

like lies do / like confessions / like prayers /                    come / so come / oh revolution / revelation /

that the restlessness of missing you / is                                save a seat so we can sit / side by side / or /

too much to bear / if / in this lifetime                                        come / you apparition / hang like fog /

you could hold me / i could profess on the                                haunt the floorboards by my bed / come

ordinance of the heart / how it breaks /                                   home from the dark / turn the lamp on /

then breaks / and breaks / you piano                                    come if you must through the vents / bring

hammer / you daydream / come to set                                everything / nothing / the bits in between /

my body alight with the rhythm of                                          come with lightness / the night’s loveless /

love / love / love /                                                                                                 just come home to bed. ∎

 

Words by Grace Lawrence. Art by Eloise Cook.

You may also like

For a Mourner

Lección de Cocina

You, an ex-girlfriend