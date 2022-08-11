come home from the dark / turn the lamp like how heat swallows sense all through

on / count each second you were missing summer / like the sea devours sand / silt /

your own heart / flick the kettle on / men / you circle my soul like a comet / cut

listen to her fever / count the minutes that from the offshoots of night / yes / you /

it takes for her to calm / it’s so easy to carved out of moonbeams / fig leaves / my

forget the smell of burning / the way the own spare rib / come like revolution /

window blushes with your breath / i am revelation / hurried rain / i am imagining

looking inwards / navel gazing / blowing my liftetimes in the blue house / two doors down

life out of honey-warmed glass / this is i am imagining / liftetimes / of contentment

reflection / refraction / corruption / despite pain / if you want / if you need / you

how else should i remember? / it’s so much could come to me with your heart half-

more / i am whistling daydreams into cleaved / i would mend it / what is love but

lockets / coat-pockets / immovable walls / string? / know that we live upon floodplains

i want to tell you that love snags the throat of sorrow / know that i still pray for hope to

like lies do / like confessions / like prayers / come / so come / oh revolution / revelation /

that the restlessness of missing you / is save a seat so we can sit / side by side / or /

too much to bear / if / in this lifetime come / you apparition / hang like fog /

you could hold me / i could profess on the haunt the floorboards by my bed / come

ordinance of the heart / how it breaks / home from the dark / turn the lamp on /

then breaks / and breaks / you piano come if you must through the vents / bring

hammer / you daydream / come to set everything / nothing / the bits in between /

my body alight with the rhythm of come with lightness / the night’s loveless /

love / love / love / just come home to bed. ∎

Words by Grace Lawrence. Art by Eloise Cook.