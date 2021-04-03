Eggs and tea

(For Jessica)

I’ve been trying to eat fewer eggs lately

on the head of your soi at the the kai jeow stall

we’d stand in flip-flops hands clasping crumpled green notes

and watch eggs swirled into omelettes in a smoking black wok

the steam would slip like a whisper into

your elevator, damp and sour, where I stood in the dark

listening to the soft rustling of clothes being hung

and the quivering hum of the electric fan

where your mother lies with glassy eyes

glazed like nails she’d painted that day.

I smell the bay leaves of your kitchen, picture

you resting a mug on the counter

while I complain about another boy and you say

‘sometimes you have to drop a bomb for them to get the hint’,

and sip on through your kilogram of Yorkshire tea

in resistance of the Bangkok heat.

In Melbourne the flowers must be blooming.

Has age blunted your defiance?

I think of the old bamboo trees shrouding the path we’d take

to the riverside where we’d wait

for the boat to carry us home.

Words by Yasmin Linh Nguyen. Art by Nat Cheung.