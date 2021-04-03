Eggs and tea

(For Jessica)
I’ve been trying to eat fewer eggs lately
on the head of your soi at the the kai jeow stall
we’d stand in flip-flops hands clasping crumpled green notes
and watch eggs swirled into omelettes in a smoking black wok
the steam would slip like a whisper into
your elevator, damp and sour, where I stood in the dark
listening to the soft rustling of clothes being hung
and the quivering hum of the electric fan
where your mother lies with glassy eyes
glazed like nails she’d painted that day.
I smell the bay leaves of your kitchen, picture
you resting a mug on the counter
while I complain about another boy and you say
‘sometimes you have to drop a bomb for them to get the hint’,
and sip on through your kilogram of Yorkshire tea
in resistance of the Bangkok heat.
In Melbourne the flowers must be blooming.
Has age blunted your defiance?
I think of the old bamboo trees shrouding the path we’d take
to the riverside where we’d wait
for the boat to carry us home.
Words by Yasmin Linh Nguyen. Art by Nat Cheung.