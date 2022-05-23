We invited our ancestors to dinner
for a feast too good for the living
a low lacquered table
lay immaculate and swept —
a week’s worth of preparation
on smooth wooden platters porcelain cups metallic bowls;
a different clack
thud
and tinker
at each spare movement —
and so it commenced
three taps / that burst / from the tips
of chopsticks
handled with a wisdom
before they gripped and
tore and
shred at
dried pollack
dense cakes soaked in syrup
strings of spinach
sweet-battered courgettes
pulled at swollen grapes and
charcoal-blackened meat —
there was a ferocity
watching the oily residues spot
and drool
like condensation on the polished cutlery
to be placed upon the sculpted mound of rice —
with a tenderness and purpose
we sank
to our knees
and bowed
bringing our noses to our fingertips
as we said our thanks to men
whose names I did not know
poured them
clouded rice wine from teapots
served them with two hands
inhaled the sticky plumes
of incense and jujubes
until the flames grew
and danced∎
Words by Harin Turrell. Art by Betsy McGrath.