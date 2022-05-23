We invited our ancestors to dinner

for a feast too good for the living

a low lacquered table

lay immaculate and swept —

a week’s worth of preparation

on smooth wooden platters porcelain cups metallic bowls;

a different clack

thud

and tinker

at each spare movement —

and so it commenced

three taps / that burst / from the tips

of chopsticks

handled with a wisdom

before they gripped and

tore and

shred at

dried pollack

dense cakes soaked in syrup

strings of spinach

sweet-battered courgettes

pulled at swollen grapes and

charcoal-blackened meat —

there was a ferocity

watching the oily residues spot

and drool

like condensation on the polished cutlery

to be placed upon the sculpted mound of rice —

with a tenderness and purpose

we sank

to our knees

and bowed

bringing our noses to our fingertips

as we said our thanks to men

whose names I did not know

poured them

clouded rice wine from teapots

served them with two hands

inhaled the sticky plumes

of incense and jujubes

until the flames grew

and danced∎

Words by Harin Turrell. Art by Betsy McGrath.