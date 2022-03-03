the Amman I know, wakes up early in the summer

stretching out her feet as the adhan sounds.

streets remain silent bas the scraping of sweepers

and the corner bakery rolling up its shutters.

slowly, the city awakens with the honks of taxis

and squeaky carts of ka’ak bread, she stirs

as the national anthem fades in the distance

as-Salam al-Malaki al-Urduni

disjointed, identical apartments cram the beige skylines of the sloped city

as though each fighting for their rightful place

and where the hills roll on and on, the pattern continues beyond

while the blue-domed Citadel holds her fort. or is it a façade of political stability?

“our parents used to say they had to climb up mountains to go to school”

yet now, the children still have to.

we sat there early one morning, observing the schoolkids

huffing and puffing up the daraj, running late to the madraseh

as we sipped sweet shai and watched the world go by.

Amman: the city that rises early, yet sleeps late

she rouses again in the evening of the cool summer nights

after her mid-noon slumber. when it is too warm, too sluggish

to even try to venture outside.

coffeehouse evenings in wast al-balad, with their blinding, fluorescent lights

where wisps of argeeleh float over conversation, backgammon and shai

but ya habibi, look: our time is running out. the nicotine clouds our pain, our memories

of the city where many struggle to stay alive.

others may find distractions in the manthar, the matal

a view conjured, amidst the eternal hills

and they sit. we gaze into the openness, not knowing what comes beyond

or after.

“it is a very Jordanian thing to do.”

“perhaps they need the open space.”

in the Amman I know, full of life.

Words by Itrisyia Dayini, Artwork by Eloise Cooke

Glossary:

Adhan, the Islamic call to prayer, broadcasted five times a day from mosques.

Salam al-Malaki al-Urduni, ‘The Royal Anthem of Jordan’

Daraj, staircase

Madraseh, school, or any type of educational institution

Shai, black tea, often served with mint leaves

Wast al-balad, downtown Amman

Argeeleh, shisha or hookah

Ya habibi, literally “my lover”, but may be used platonically for close friends

Manthar, “Scenery” or “view”

Matal, Literally “facing” or “overlooking”, but used to refer to a designated observation point