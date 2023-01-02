I, clinging, algae-strung,

to the borders of you

in this subterranean room,

green wallpaper, mulching

the curtain-washed light,

dissolving clear morning in acid

and spleen. your left hand gloomy

in the dark, its moss-blotch

stain of pencil lead—you always

let it drag. your razored collar-

bone, a pearly swordfish snout,

cutting a wake past my fingers,

your curving belly, a salt-smoothed

plane, worn soft and quiet-pebbled,

melting to an eddy in my hold,

your backbone, each ridge slack

in sleep, caught in the kelp-clutch

of your skin, strange vertebrate

creature, curling through the shoal.

your hair, fanned feeler-like upon

the pillow, a tangled ebb of foam

I cannot grip. your body’s

sun-surge, stirring breath,

now surfacing, now sinking deep—

you, a tidal mockery,

I, crossing, holding, crossing now,

crossing your borders, holding you,

you, ceaseless as the sea.

Words by Eleanor Harvey. Art by Poppy Williams