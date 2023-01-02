I, clinging, algae-strung,
to the borders of you
in this subterranean room,
green wallpaper, mulching
the curtain-washed light,
dissolving clear morning in acid
and spleen. your left hand gloomy
in the dark, its moss-blotch
stain of pencil lead—you always
let it drag. your razored collar-
bone, a pearly swordfish snout,
cutting a wake past my fingers,
your curving belly, a salt-smoothed
plane, worn soft and quiet-pebbled,
melting to an eddy in my hold,
your backbone, each ridge slack
in sleep, caught in the kelp-clutch
of your skin, strange vertebrate
creature, curling through the shoal.
your hair, fanned feeler-like upon
the pillow, a tangled ebb of foam
I cannot grip. your body’s
sun-surge, stirring breath,
now surfacing, now sinking deep—
you, a tidal mockery,
I, crossing, holding, crossing now,
crossing your borders, holding you,
you, ceaseless as the sea.
Words by Eleanor Harvey. Art by Poppy Williams