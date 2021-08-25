he is now the 2am ambak

falling on our tin roof & maybe

but i don’t have

words for this widow

singing for the ghost of her husband

still limping around his home

of pepper trees monkeys built from

fighting fighting

for the white man – the dead Gurkha

& his kukri who once learned to swim

with only a word to stay afloat

bhaduri¹

when someone dies my

mother says even the fruit-flies sing at the funeral

they dance in between hot rain & grief &

laughter of the neighborhood gambling in the living

room telling stories – keeping guard – that many bodies

will keep this spirit² away. and the family in mourning

must hide away touch no skin taste no salt sleep on hay

call my grandfather’s name above

a fire invite him beg him

to enter his room once

again

the poojari instructs

s peak hi s na me lou der

b ring out h is go ld

di d you say his n ame

loud enough?

t h e p o r k his rings

h is d ia ry home f rom

t rees un finis- tree

b ui ld b ui ld sons

s o n s

baje ba je ba³

but my baje still never

visits me in dreams, maybe because he’s mad

because of the pork he never got to eat

because of the grandson overseas

because he never wanted to leave

or that treehouse he never finished

¹ courage / a dead grandfather’s middle name /more than courage/

more / more than a name /

the पूर्ण bahadur/ the absolute courage /something to pass on something he could never

pass on

² maybe baje is now a song among the slow

monsoon still whispering to make the lychees

shiver, fall from the tree into my palms once

rubbed with his snot, an old-grandfather’s

remedy for nettles these same fat palms once

taught to sling shot stones like a full stop

³ they let us know how he stood

before the door looked around & left. they let

the family know he didn’t come in, that when at

peace, he will visit you ■

Words by Mukahang Limbu. Art by Millie Dean-Lewis.