he is now the 2am ambak
falling on our tin roof & maybe
but i don’t have
words for this widow
singing for the ghost of her husband
still limping around his home
of pepper trees monkeys built from
fighting fighting
for the white man – the dead Gurkha
& his kukri who once learned to swim
with only a word to stay afloat
bhaduri¹
when someone dies my
mother says even the fruit-flies sing at the funeral
they dance in between hot rain & grief &
laughter of the neighborhood gambling in the living
room telling stories – keeping guard – that many bodies
will keep this spirit² away. and the family in mourning
must
hide away touch no skin taste no salt sleep on hay
call my grandfather’s name above
a fire
invite him beg him
to enter his room once
again
the poojari instructs
s peak hi s na me lou der
b ring out h is go ld
di d you say his n ame
loud enough?
t h e p o r k his rings
h is d ia ry home f rom
t rees un finis- tree
b ui ld b ui ld sons
s o n s
baje ba je ba³
but my baje still never
visits me in dreams, maybe because he’s mad
because of the pork he never got to eat
because of the grandson overseas
because he never wanted to leave
or that treehouse he never finished
¹ courage / a dead grandfather’s middle name /more than courage/
more / more than a name /
the पूर्ण bahadur/ the absolute courage /something to pass on something he could never
pass on
² maybe baje is now a song among the slow
monsoon still whispering to make the lychees
shiver, fall from the tree into my palms once
rubbed with his snot, an old-grandfather’s
remedy for nettles these same fat palms once
taught to sling shot stones like a full stop
³ they let us know how he stood
before the door looked around & left. they let
the family know he didn’t come in, that when at
peace, he will visit you ■
Words by Mukahang Limbu. Art by Millie Dean-Lewis.