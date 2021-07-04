seven and serpentine

i’d recline
on the green couch, on peeling patches of fabric
held by white string.
you’d feed me
cubes of orange cantaloupe
but always, my lips zipped shut, teeth clenched,
eyes glued to Dora on the screen.
you’d tell me tales of
naughty girls
who refused to sit straight
and eat right;
screaming,
they’d morph into long and oily
slippery snakes.
maybe
i longed to be greasy-smooth
like the gelid jade which dangled
heavy over my mother’s chest,
in hushed tones, chanting
elusive protection, spells rising,
eddying incense in heady swirls,
before soundlessly slipping away
into the humid night.∎
Words by Yasmin Nguyen. Art by Oliver Roberts