seven and serpentine

i’d recline

on the green couch, on peeling patches of fabric

held by white string.

you’d feed me

cubes of orange cantaloupe

but always, my lips zipped shut, teeth clenched,

eyes glued to Dora on the screen.

you’d tell me tales of

naughty girls

who refused to sit straight

and eat right;

screaming,

they’d morph into long and oily

slippery snakes.

maybe

i longed to be greasy-smooth

like the gelid jade which dangled

heavy over my mother’s chest,

in hushed tones, chanting

elusive protection, spells rising,

eddying incense in heady swirls,

before soundlessly slipping away

into the humid night.∎

Words by Yasmin Nguyen. Art by Oliver Roberts