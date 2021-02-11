An Hour After the Phone Call

the woman with a cigarette curses upwards

death takes too long she says

she grows inside out to house her flaws

laughs again despite the walls she laughs

despite the persistence she laughs

her raspy voice passes through me and flows into

another ear calling for a child is there

a different past, mother, in which i’m familiar?

all this blood i’ve watered and thinned

the air still weighed by fatigue

there’s this hidden movement underneath

violent falling overhead fading

mother, have we ever had a home? the phone

is ringing and i broke this mirror for you

because i think of it as sacrilege green eyes

with a cigarette inspecting me she says look to

the ground it’s your future it ripples and carries.

white smoke a fleeting breath above water reaches the line ∎

Words by Ayna Li Taira. Art by Alisa Musatova.