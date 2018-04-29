Tomorrow: A Blueprint

Kerbside, night, and someone

who’s not quite you, don’t worry,

I’m not quite me either.

and rain, and left

a taxi pulls

away, with that where’s-home

ache in its eyes. she’ll light

a cigarette, her hands cradling

warmth: need met

in clinging.

oh and neon

draped like a frame, meaning

something here. you’ll have left

some inkblot bruise to read,

some touch that touching leaves:

tomorrow

you’ll tilt your head back laughing

and he’ll be immortal. I’ll be

fine here, here where vase

shards from some spent drama

mark our missteps, clink,

I mean, underfoot. and I’ll sigh the

kindest sigh I can give her, no,

she won’t

shiver with the fourth touch

of fifth finger

on her hip bone, but

she’ll ribbon our promises softer,

well watch them melt

like origami

in that rain I mentioned.

Photo: Flickr