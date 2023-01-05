Temporalities

i. The Louvre, Paris

and we are gilded spires

opaque pearlescent rounds

smooth skimmed surfaces

you could hold

under your tongue

set into a crown and call

jewels.

a feeling of falling mid-breath,

a hazy periphery and a spotlight.

we are tilting, scintillating in light

slowed in mind’s eye mid-swivel

bathed in glass.

every cheekbone’s chisel

crags sanded shaved

cut down into being

more than stone, little less than feeling

they can only imagine how skin feels like

carved out of marble, textured by time

and maybe one day we will be brought to life

amidst walls and blurbs

a tourist’s slowed step.

meaning, ever evasive, returns.

and we are lions, blue.

half a javelin. a claw lodged into flesh.

a florentine glaze. kept cool in the midday heat

almost waiting to be cut and placed

in a neck-hollow’s warmth.

this sand in your hands is yours.

one day they will hold with tweezers

fragments of the things you have forgotten

pick apart a ring, a tile, your mother’s necklace.

inhale! you live yet.

it will forever be yours in their voice.

ii. Pioneer Station, Singapore

and we are skimming cracks in the pavement running waving all the while heads down as though to say: there is nothing to see here. this city breathes another day and we ricochet back into rhythm. the meaning we choose to avoid in another chair at another table another bus another stranger it does not make sense to think any more or any less than we do. all the while on the brink of clinging to a street lamp and screaming to the world that we know not what it is we do. how are we alive? how are our hearts ticking on this fragile time-scale, waiting to explode but not yet and yet we say yet another day is known. in this second of certainty the road glimmers. maybe we inhabit a burning star and maybe this everything is really nothing at all but maybe nothing really matters at all and maybe until the very end there will be you and me and always, always, these headlights in this dark night. ∎

Words by Faith Leong. Art by Evelyn Homewood.