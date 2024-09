ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: ‘Birthday Party 80’

by Lottie Thompson | August 31, 2024

Oil on board, 40 x 23.5cm

My Mum, several years after the apocalyptic Flixborough Disaster, throws a birthday party. I treat the family photo album with a Northern sense of humour and folkloric outlook. The beauty of local legend emerges between the industrial fallout and historically preserved village traditions.

Lottie Thompson

@lottiethompsonart