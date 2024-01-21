The Blood of the Beast

by Charlie Bowden | January 21, 2024

A crude drawing of God

lies in your lap,

the limp hand of a father

cut in half by a fold

and hastily scribbled over.

Those brutish lines

are shadows on my wall,

chanting Gregorian hymns

until their thousand shadowed heads

erupt with horns.

Your towering tongue

speaks viscous words,

confessing a tonic

of blackened oil

I’ll never swallow.

I haven’t decided

how I’ll remember you yet.

You’re an old custom,

part of the furniture,

invisible, uninsured, unrepentant.

The water’s holy, you insist

as it sputters in your throat,

and then that word,

God, its grim bloat—

your butter just won’t melt.

∎

Words by Charlie Bowden. Art by Lily Middleton-Mansell.