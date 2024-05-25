From Bin to Body: The Role of Rework in Alternative Subculture

by Bee Barnett | May 25, 2024

Our consumer climate creates a body-to-bin culture, making people believe that an endless stream of new clothing is needed to stay on trend. DIY subculture communities subvert this mainstream model by creating fashion which has developed from bin-to-body, recycling apparent rubbish into unique items for long-term wear. I photographed alternative youth in Oxford, Brighton, and London wearing their second-hand and reworked outfits to show how DIY remains a common thread in their communities.

Venus, a ‘trad’ goth, made her harness out of six pieces of chain that she cut with a hacksaw, using pliers to attach them to a padlock at her front and carabiner at the back. Her dress was sourced in a charity shop—a useful alternative to gentrified, curated, often inaccessible vintage. Those belonging to traditional subcultures are continuing to resuscitate unusual materials, maintaining the subversive cycle of bin-to-body

Ink is in Brighton’s DIY goth, punk, and psychobilly music scenes, which fuse rockabilly and 1970s punk rock. Their The Cramps leather jacket is thrifted and painted, with 315 large cone studs added by hand. This shape of stud has been used as a symbol of non-conformity on British punk jackets worn to gigs since the early 1980s.

Abi—who added safety pins and badges to her skirt and bandages on her arms, ankles and hair—was photographed at a grassroots healthcare fundraiser. The community came together to raise money through a day of live transfeminine-fronted music, selling handmade jewellery and clothes. Local DIY music scenes are still growing around grassroots venues, where subcultures flourish through solidarity.

Mira is an Oxford student who also plays drums in an NYC punk band, spending her time with “folks of similar inclinations.” She scavenged her earrings at a thrift store (“who wouldn’t want earrings in the shape of eyes!”) which inspired her to handmake an entire outfit. Her eye skirt is lino-printed and she cropped, hemmed and screen-printed her top with the message, you are seeing and being seen, which forces the viewer (in this case, her classmates at Oxford) to consider how they perceive her. This non-traditional punk expression forces attention similarly to its ‘outrageous’ 1970s precedents.

Cove (left) made Hero’s headdress, and his bonnet was one of the “first things” that he DIYed. Both boyfriends have had an “interesting pipeline” in their personal styles. I first met Cove over lockdown, in alternative fashion online communities, where he was “trad goth for like three years.” Now he is into several Harajuku-fashion substyles and Hero is gothic Lolita. Hero found his bag second-hand from “babkidsy the star shine bright”, a gothic Lolita brand. He says that fashion subculture connects him to “other people who also like it, in the community.”

Thalia wears Harajuku-fashion inspired EGL (elegant gothic lolita) which is also partly “inspired by western antiques, the Rococo era.” Her bonnet is handmade by a Japanese friend who “sources her own lace”, her dress was picked on a second-hand site for being “so insane’ it should be someone’s carpet or someone’s sofa.” Thalia’s socks were sourced from a second-hand “bin” in Camden Market— London’s countercultural subculture hotspot since the 1970s. She listens to rock and metal visual kei artists who also dress dramatically onstage.

Latex altered their lace top to be “cropped, cutesy; more ruffles”, thrifted and altered her shorts to add a patch and cut up their socks. “Sometimes [they] can go to completely scene”, attending raves with “big emo hair, big fringe, bright colours”, but they also attend Midwest emo gigs (I’ve seen them thrown into a crowd), a music subgenre that spread from 1990s Midwest America to blend math rock and emotional hardcore influences. This blending of modern subcultures merges interests that might have been conflicting in the past; it’s becoming clearer that subculture labels do not have to be stitched so tightly separately.

Prisma is the personification of “personal style”, dressing “to [their] joy” in exclusively colourful clothing, handmaking their skirt, pins and ‘kandi’, exchangeable bead bracelets—a staple of early 1990s rave culture, quickly taken up by 2000s scene kids. Alternately, Nez’s personal style is gothic-inspired— their hoodie was customised by an independent artist and their trousers are hand-me-downs. Despite their opposite presentations, both friends live in alternative and, importantly, queer communities: “My life is the queer scene; there is no scene outside of it to me.” Their styles are inextricably tied to their identity and cultures.

Nez: ‘I feel like when I’m wearing that stuff, I don’t necessarily feel like the hottest… but I feel the most excited- like yes, this is what I love.’

George, who was photographed at a grassroots fundraiser, sewed the band patches on his cap. Historically, punks used dental floss to whipstitch their patches for durability, and this technique continues today. George’s shoelaces, which are ladder-laced, are an example of the political code used on combat boots that began with 1970s London skinheads: yellow denotes anti-racism, and purple denotes LGBTQ+ support. DIY attitudes cannot be untied from the ethos of their subcultures.

∎

