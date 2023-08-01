Pantone 151

I raise a glass of Aldi malbec to the patchwork

tapestry that threads me back to you. To learning

to read in your womb and spell to the beat



of ‘Back to Black’ over tarot for tea – served

at the dining table (that cornerstone of Facebook

Marketplace couture) you scoured from ash



to mauve-matte; clashing plum under

placemats while we contort a sofa

up the stairs. With floors torn from



under feet, we retreat to walls warmed

in fuchsia – to Kahlo constellations, to The Three Ages of

Woman poised in the kiss of your gold-leaf phase.



And she revels in the ruby of no place

like our kitchen at 3am. Tonight, we’ll splash

John Denver over this salt-worn town



amidst drowned, suspended

hours, and watch emerald threaten

to unpick the bricks you bound.



Though ivy creeps, you keep

your incense lit. Spill wine

and refuse to be snuffed out.



And so, when I return to pack and find speckled

skirting boards – 151 on bone – I recall

you painting our landing orange at a whim



in jeans now tinted tangerine,

no dust sheets in sight. ∎

Words by Nicole Gibbons. Art by Dowon Jung.