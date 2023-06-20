After the Storm

They have black tongues, arteries which are rumoured to pump

cinders and tar. As they summon the gale, words drip like treacle

from their blaspheming mouths, weaving a tale of two horses

who gallop the town: one black, the other white,

like a negative impression. With eyelashes wet from the storm,

they feed only on silver and sea-glass. The mothers in the village

clasp their babies closer, as the riders have been known to snatch

children from cradles and leave behind changelings. A mother

fears the echo of hoofbeats, the mewling on doorsteps. Now,

the sky’s tapestry is violet with a summer storm, and lightning

pierces it like an arrow through a sail. The four winds

sport with the fishing boats, feeding them one by one to the ocean.

After the tempest, the old women comb the shore for elf-bolts and

white feathers. Stooped like tree roots, they gather them up in their aprons.

They don’t wrench pearls from shells or sift for shipwrecked

fragments. The squalls’ blustery offerings turn milk into blood,

and induce the wailing birth-pangs of cattle. But the calves

are stillborn; their silence falls like a plague on the parish. ∎

Words by Irina Husti-Radulet. Words by Isabel Otterburn-Milner.