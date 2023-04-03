Postcard from Dún Laoghaire’s West Pier

A fat seal drags itself up the harbour

To gnaw on fishbones. In my dreams jaws clamp

Round my skull, bring brittle bits of me back

Down towards the seaweed, sludge and slime.

I see it as I feel it.

Troops expected France but spilled out of ships

Here, at what was then Kingstown,

To find a revolution baked in blood

And prayers, conducted from a biscuit factory

On the periphery of an empire.

I could write you a masterpiece in the sand,

See it brought to death with sea-blood –

Blue and watery and whole, if only

For that instant. I turn over the vowels

Like shells, sound them like a promise.

I think of the perverse play of love

Printed between the bespectacled man and the woman,

Sent to glimmering Trieste from a ramshackle

Cottage where God gazed from the mantlepiece,

And the stamp that stood sentinel to it all.

The tendrils of an afternoon wasted

Wrap around my wrist, threaten to pull me

Out with the tide. I am kept on grey rock

By salt air and your palm, warm in mine, and

The quiet intimacy of that Sunday.∎

Words by Philippa Conlon. Art by Poppy Williams.