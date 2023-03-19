IDOLATRY (IF WE WERE MADE OF WATER)

a hunger burns –

in the shade of yawning bowers

bare arms slick with perspiration

molten limbs in low blue light

carve new skin and spread my lungs

on tender soil; salt the earth

idol built from nothing, will you

raze the sky and ease my slumber

while i am not loud you do not fade, i do not wonder –

i pray in fear.

if we were made of water would

the embers of the battle hiss

in quiet contemplation? would they let us breathe

or slip away in time for us to save ourselves

chasing and still chasing

all the things the gale stole

you slept as rain

clawed at the windows aching like i ached

to reach inside – you slept

if we were made of water maybe

we could find a home within the flood

but we are made of soot and bone so now, instead,

the bullet melts

in the barrel

let the metal drip in place of promised fire –

hot against my ribs then

gone, but never quite –

Words by Max Marks. Art by Sophia Howard.