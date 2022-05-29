sonnet for the new age

before contemporary verse
meaning
was contained in a frame
solidified
by ruling rhyme and iamb. we feared
weaning
poems off their infant structure
defied
all comfort reason and tradition
raised
into being an unbound form of
word
doomed to non-meaning only to be
praised
by howling radicals with their
absurd
manifestos and dreams. all empty
space
must be filled and without order
without
a caging body what’s left to
embrace
who will cradle us close? just the
fallout
of empires, fragments of voices
chasing
the final line of a form now
facing
Freedom.∎
Words by Eleanor Harvey. Art by Dowon Jung.