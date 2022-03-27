“I was the shadow of the waxwing slain
By the false azure in the windowpane;
I was the smudge of ashen fluff – and I
Lived on, flew on, in the reflected sky.”
– Vladimir Nabokov, Pale Fire
the moon’s an arrant thief
on the longest night a pale fire
lights the room of the dead making
ghosts of us.
they sang in my ear,
ancient tongues, yearning
your place is empty! !جاى شما خالى است
i filled
the mould
with my grubby
reflection and yours
and i stole the sun to make flowers of it,
red admirals to dip in the water,
a bathtub of roses and dusks.
and i captured a tear-
stained flash, unblinking
mise en abyme, melting
statues into
waxworks into
shadows, haunting
pale fires of past moons.
and they thought me mad
with whispers like ash,
i breathed them in until they were mine
and i breathed in god until he was mine
and in boundless Creation i lost my years
puppeteering overgrown ivy,
dead kings dancing in Versailles,
dust crystallised.
and i was the pious hostess
heavenly until gate-
crashing chariots swarm,
phantom preachers burning battle lines to
death’s dawn طلوع مرگ
so bright it is almost black, blazing
bloody
churchyards and steel
i was the bird deceived and dead.
and they thought me mad
when i died to let my shadow live
Words by Bahar Ganjvar. Art by Dowon Jung.